Bihar schools revise timings for 7 days amid drop in temperature and dense fog; check changed schedule here

Bihar schools will follow revised timings as authorities changed winter schedule amid drop in temperatures and dense fog. Patna District Magistrate on 18 December issued an order instructing all schools in the district to operate between 9:00 AM and 4:30 PM.

However, classes that will have pre-board or board exams will follow the usual timings. The new timings came into effect today, 19 December, and will be valid till 25 December.

IMD warns of dense fog and cold wave The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for dense fog and cold wave. “Dense fog is likely to prevail in most places of the Eastern part of the state,” IMD said.

The weather department issued a red alert for 20 December and said, "Dense to Very Dense fog is likely to prevail in most places of the Western and Central parts of the state."

The Meteorological Department in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early hours/morning hours at a few places over Bihar during 19th-22nd; in isolated pockets of Jharkhand, Odisha on 19th & 20th, Gangetic West Bengal on 20th, over northeast India during 19th-22nd December.”

Low visibility due to dense fog impacted flight operations on Thursday. In view of the atmospheric conditions, Indigo airline dropped a travel advisory.