Bihar: Anganwadis and primary schools will be reopened from 15 November, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Friday. He also said that all eligible persons will be vaccinated.

The chief minister said that the district administration will issue orders for procession and crowd management during the upcoming festivals.

Compulsory Covid test will be done for passengers coming from states with more cases of corona infection.

कोरोना महामारी संबंधी प्रतिबंधों के सकारात्मक परिणाम आए हैं। आज स्थिति की समीक्षा कर 15 नवंबर, 2021 तक सभी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र एवं छोटे बच्चों के विद्यालय को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

All eligible persons will be vaccinated. The rest of the earlier decisions will continue. Kumar also added that Covid precautions are still necessary.

This comes in the backdrop of declining Covid cases in the state with active cases now just over 50. The number of new virus cases in the state has been in the double digit for long time.

In the last week of August, the Bihar government eased more Covid restriction in the state and allowed opening of schools, colleges, malls etc.

Shop, malls, gardens and religious places were allowed to function normally.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions etc. were also reopened, while cinema, theatres swimming pools were permitted to operate with 50% capacity.

"In view of the improvement in the situation of corona infection, all shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places will be able to open normally," Nitish Kumar had said.

