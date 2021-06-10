"The sampling of Ganga river is a routine thing which we carry out on a regular basis. The pollution board investigates the quality of water of the Ganga river. But as you know, there were reports of bodies of Covid-19 victims disposed of in the river. So, we are conducting tests to check whether the river has been contaminated with coronavirus," Bihar State Pollution Control Board scientist Navin Kumar told news agency ANI.

