Bihar shocker: 18-year-old bride shot during garland ceremony; police launch manhunt for ‘obsessed’ neighbour | Watch

In a horrific incident, a bride was shot by a jilted lover during her wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Buxar district. The 18-year-old victim is in critical condition. She is currently receiving intensive care at a hospital in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Chausa Nagar Panchayat area. The victim, Aarti Kumari, was exchanging garlands with her groom when the attacker struck.

Chaos on the Wedding Stage Eyewitnesses said a masked man climbed onto the stage and fired at the bride. At first, loud music drowned out the sound of the gunshot. Chaos erupted only after Aarti collapsed. Onlookers soon realised she had a gunshot wound in her abdomen.

Aarti was first taken to Buxar’s Sadar Hospital. Doctors later moved her to Varanasi for specialised treatment.

According to a Times of India report, Aarti identified the shooter to her relatives. “Deenbandhu shot me,” she told them.

Family members identified the suspect as Deenbandhu, a neighbour. They claim he had been obsessed with Aarti for two years. Aarti had repeatedly rejected his advances. This obsession previously led to the cancellation of another wedding engagement after the suspect harassed the former groom’s family.

However, the suspect’s father, Ramashankar Chaudhary, claimed he knew nothing about a connection between his son and Aarti.

Police investigation Mufassil Police have registered a formal case. Early findings suggest the shooting was a personal vendetta. Law enforcement officers are now conducting raids to catch the fleeing suspect.

Punjab: Law student kills woman classmate inside the classroom, then shoots himself Recently, a first-year law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district reportedly shot and killed a female classmate inside their classroom before attempting suicide, leaving fellow students in a state of shock.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Prince Raj, is the son of a retired CRPF officer. Meanwhile, the victim, 19-year-old Sandeep Kaur, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both individuals were enrolled as freshmen at Mai Bhago Law College, located in Usma village. According to police statements, the weapon used in the assault appeared to be an illegal firearm. Relatives of the deceased alleged that Raj had been stalking and harassing Kaur for a significant period. Preliminary inquiries suggest that Raj’s actions may have been driven by unrequited feelings for Kaur, who was reportedly engaged to be married to someone else.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh confirmed that the shooting occurred just before the start of a lecture. After firing at Kaur, Raj immediately turned the weapon on himself. He was subsequently transported to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba stated that a formal investigation is ongoing to establish a definitive motive.

"Prima facie, they appear to have been friends. Possibly, the friendship turned bitter. It is all part of the investigation," he said, adding that police will question the friends and family members of the duo.

The horrific event was captured on a classroom CCTV camera. The footage reportedly depicts Raj, Kaur, and another peer sitting in close proximity moments before the violence erupted.

