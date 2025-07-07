Bihar shocker: Five members of a family burnt alive, black magic suspected; cops recover charred bodies in Purnea

Five members of a family were burnt alive allegedly over black magic in a village in Bihar's Purnea, police said on Monday. Charred bodies were recovered and three arrests have been made so far, police added.

According to Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar Purnea, the police received a call from Sonu Kumar, 16, who said members of the Oraon community had beat up his family and burnt them alive on Sunday night.

“During the course of the investigation when we reached their village, we received information about 5 missing people – Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi and Kakto,” ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

“Later, their charred bodies were recovered. Three people have been arrested,” he said, adding, “It is being said that the child of one Ramdev Oraon died 3 days back, it is believed that they indulged in black magic and they were killed in this connection.”

Two held for practising black magic in Thane Police have arrested two men for allegedly indulging in 'black magic' activities at a crematorium in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

According to a PTI report, a police 'patil' had found two pictures of unidentified women pasted on a lemon wrapped in a black cloth and placed at the crematorium ground in Pimplasgaon village of Bhiwandi area.

Following an inquiry, the police patil identified two men, Kabir Dileep Chowdhary (29) and Nikhil Santosh Patil (23), as the alleged perpetrators who indulged in the 'black magic' activities at the site between June 29 and July 4, Kongaon police station's sub-inspector Rohan Gaikwad said.

The two men were arrested on Saturday and booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the official said.

The police were working to identify the two women who were seemingly targeted by the accused and probing the motive behind the act, the PTI report added.

Traditionally, police patils are responsible for maintaining peace and order within their village, assisting the police in investigations, and serving as a liaison between the administration and the villagers.