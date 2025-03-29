Bihar shocker: Man beheaded, his torso burnt in Holika Dahan as part of black magic; ‘tantric’ absconding

A horrific incident was reported from Aurangabad district of Bihar where a 65-year-old man was allegedly killed and his torso was burnt as part of 'black magic' rituals.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Yugual Yadav aged 65.

His torso was burnt in a Holika Dahan fire in a village of Aurangabad.

Four persons, including a relative of a 'tantric', have been arrested by the police in connection with the crime, while the tantric is absconding.

What happened? Aurangabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul told reporters on Friday, "Madanpur police station on March 13 received a missing complaint about Yugal Yadav, a resident of Gulab Bigha village. A case was registered and a special investigation team was formed by the police to trace him. During the investigation, officials came to know about the discovery of human bones from the ashes of a Holika Dahan fire in the neighbouring village of Banger."

After inspection, the police officials found charred human bones and Yugal's slippers from the site.

A dog squad was immediately deployed which took the investigators to the house of Ramashish Rikyasan a 'tantric. While Ramashish was not present at the house, his relative, Dharmendra, was taken into custody as he gave conflicting statements about the whereabouts of the former, said Aurangabad SP.

"During interrogation, Dharmendra confessed that he and others had kidnapped and beheaded Yugal as a part of black magic rituals. His torso was then burnt in the Holika Dahan fire. Based on Dharmendra's statement, police recovered the victim's severed head from a nearby field," said the SP.

"Ramashish Rikyasan had conducted the ritual on behalf of Sudhir Paswan, who was seeking a child. Dharmendra also admitted that the group had earlier sacrificed a teenager, whose body was dumped in a well in the same locality," he also said.

The SP further said, "Police have seized the weapon of offence and sent the recovered human bones for scientific tests, including DNA examination."