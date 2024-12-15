A Bihar man was beaten to death on Saturday night by angry locals over suspicion that he had stolen a tractor. The horrifying incident took place in Muzaffarpur district after Shambhu Sahni was caught while trying to steal the vehicle along with two others. He was reportedly caught and beaten for hours in the cold while begging for mercy.

Visuals from the crime scene show the victim lying on the ground with his hands tied together and his feet bound to a nearby vehicle. People could be seen standing a few feet away and recording the scene with their mobile phones as Sahni lay unmoving with hay stuck to his face and hair.

“The young man was accused of tractor theft and the tractor owner, in connivance with anti-social elements, beat him up and murdered him,” the police told NDTV.

Villagers told the publication that Sahni had come to steal the tractor along with three other people under the cover of night. The owner of the tractor however woke up after hearing a loud noise and sounded the alarm. The deceased was cause by the villagers after a brief chase while his alleged accomplices escaped.

According to reports, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The police said tractor owner Ganga Sahni and his nephew Pukar Sahni have been named as the key accused in the murder case.