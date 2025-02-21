A student was shot dead, and two others were injured over a clash that broke out between two groups of students in Sasaram, Bihar.

The students fought over cheating in the examination hall, according to PTI. According to police, two students suffered bullet injuries and one of them succumbed to injuries. The family members also tried to block the highway after the incident.

“A gunfight between students took place, one of the students received a bullet injury in the leg and another in the back. One of the students succumbed to injury during treatment," the police official told PTI.

“Villagers along with family members of the deceased student tried to block the highway, however, we assured them of taking action against the accused in the case. They were convinced and took the body for final rites," the official added.

A few videos emerged on social media that showed police and locals on the road with burning tyres, blocking the traffic in the area.

Board Examination in Bihar The Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) class 10 Matric final examinations have started from February 17. The examination will end on February 25. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

CBSE Examination for Classes 10 and 12 Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 15.