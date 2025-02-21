Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
A student was shot dead, and two others were injured over a clash that broke out between two groups of students in Sasaram, Bihar.
The students fought over cheating in the examination hall, according to PTI. According to police, two students suffered bullet injuries and one of them succumbed to injuries. The family members also tried to block the highway after the incident.
“A gunfight between students took place, one of the students received a bullet injury in the leg and another in the back. One of the students succumbed to injury during treatment," the police official told PTI.
“Villagers along with family members of the deceased student tried to block the highway, however, we assured them of taking action against the accused in the case. They were convinced and took the body for final rites," the official added.
A few videos emerged on social media that showed police and locals on the road with burning tyres, blocking the traffic in the area.
The Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) class 10 Matric final examinations have started from February 17. The examination will end on February 25. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 15.
Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, told ANI, "The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have started. Today, the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams were held. The Class 10 exam took place at 7,780 centres, with over 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class 12 exam was conducted at 995 centers with around 23,000 students. The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students reached their exam centres with enthusiasm and were able to take them in a positive environment."
