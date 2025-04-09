Bihar shocker! Union Minister’s granddaughter Sushma Devi shot dead by husband in Gaya

Union MSME Minister and founding president of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi's granddaughter – Sushma Devi – was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Bihar's Gaya on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

According to the details, the incident took place when Sushma her children and sister Poonam Kumari were at home in Tetua village under Atri block.