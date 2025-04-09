Bihar shocker! Union Minister’s granddaughter Sushma Devi shot dead by husband in Gaya

  • The incident took place when Sushma her children and sister Poonam Kumari were at home in Tetua village under Atri block.

Saurav Mukherjee
Published9 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Representative image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representative image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

Union MSME Minister and founding president of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi's granddaughter – Sushma Devi – was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Bihar's Gaya on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

According to the details, the incident took place when Sushma her children and sister Poonam Kumari were at home in Tetua village under Atri block.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaBihar shocker! Union Minister’s granddaughter Sushma Devi shot dead by husband in Gaya
MoreLess
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.