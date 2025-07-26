Bihar shocker: Woman faints during guard recruitment race, gang-raped in ambulance; 2 held

Two hours after a woman was allegedly gangraped in an ambulance, the Gaya Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the case.

The incident reportedly took place when a female candidate, participating in the Home Guard recruitment race, fainted during the event and was being transported to the hospital via an ambulance stationed at the venue.

The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the ambulance driver and the technician on their way to the hospital.

Gaya Police takes swift action Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, the Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), formed a special investigation team under the guidance of the City Superintendent of Police (SP) and led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bodh Gaya. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also dispatched to the scene to collect evidence, news agency PTI reported.

Moreover, crucial details were revealed when CCTV footage from the area was examined. The woman also underwent a medical examination, and her statement was recorded.

Based on the CCTV footage, the woman's statement, and other evidence, the accused were identified as Vinay Kumar (ambulance driver) and Ajit Kumar (technician). An FIR was registered based on the woman's statement and both accused have been arrested, the PTI report said.