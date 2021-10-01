The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Bihar on October 2 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 2 and 3.

"Very Heavy rainfall also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 30th September; over Bihar on 02nd October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 02nd and 03rd October; extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on 30th September; over Bihar on 30th Sept and 01st October," IMD said in a tweet.

"Under the influence of well marked low-pressure area over north Jharkhand and adjoining Bihar and its remnant, Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim till 03rd Oct," it added.

IMD has also predicted that the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India will commence from October 6.

"Conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6th October 2021," the IMD said in a tweet.

