Bihar SIR: 99.5% electors submitted documents, EC tells SC; warns against extending Sept 1 deadline for claims

The EC, while making its plea before the apex court, said that issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its continuing exercise.

Livemint
Updated1 Sep 2025, 01:38 PM IST
A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)
A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh)

The Election Commission of India on Monday said to the Supreme Court that any extension of the September 1 deadline to file claims to the draft list published by the EC would will disrupt SIR exercise and finalisation of electoral roll.

The apex poll conducting body also mentioned that a total of 99.5 percent of electors of 2.74 crore in draft electoral rolls in Bihar SIR have filed eligibility documents till now.

More to follow..

