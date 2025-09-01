Bihar SIR: 99.5% electors submitted documents, EC tells SC; warns against extending Sept 1 deadline for claims

The Election Commission of India on Monday said to the Supreme Court that any extension of the September 1 deadline to file claims to the draft list published by the EC would will disrupt SIR exercise and finalisation of electoral roll.

The EC, while making its plea before the apex court, said that issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its continuing exercise.

The apex poll conducting body also mentioned that a total of 99.5 percent of electors of 2.74 crore in draft electoral rolls in Bihar SIR have filed eligibility documents till now.