Bihar SIR: How to check your name in voter list as Election Commission releases final electoral roll

The Election Commission announced the release of the "final electoral roll" for Bihar, incorporating all claims and objections submitted in response to the draft lists published during the special intensive revision (SIR).

"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," the Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar stated on X (formerly Twitter), while tagging the Election Commission of India, ahead of the Bihar assembly election.

Bihar SIR: How can you check your name in voter list? Go to the official websites of the Election Commission https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

https://voters.eci.gov.in

2. Click on the option Search Electoral Roll.

3. There are two ways to search for your name:

a. Enter your name, date of birth, state, district, and assembly constituency.

b. Or, enter your EPIC number directly.

3. After entering the required details, tap on Search.

4. If your name is in the list, details such as your polling booth, name, serial number and EPIC number will be displayed on the screen.

State-wide data on the final list was awaited. The draft electoral roll contained 7.24 crore voters after around 65 lakh names were deleted for being “absent”, “shifted”, or “dead”.

However, the Patna district administration issued a statement saying the total number of voters across 14 assembly segments in the district was about 48.15 lakh, which represented "an increase of 1.63 lakh" compared to the draft electoral rolls published on August 1. The total number of female voters in the district stood at 22.75 lakh, with the Digha constituency having the highest number of electors at 4.56 lakh.

With Bihar assembly elections schedule likely to be announced soon, the massive SIR exercise that the Election Commission plans to conduct nationwide has stirred controversy. Opposition parties, some of which have approached the Supreme Court, allege that SIR is aimed at the wrongful deletion of voters less likely to support the ruling BJP-led NDA. On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have insisted that SIR is crucial to remove "infiltrators" whom the INDIA bloc allegedly seeks to protect and give voting rights to.

The tenure of the 243-member Bihar Assembly concludes on November 22.