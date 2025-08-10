Bihar SIR row: ‘Not bound by rules,’ EC opposes ADR's plea seeking details of people not included in draft roll

The Election Commission opposed a plea filed by political think tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) that sought details of approximately 65 lakh people who werenot included in draft electoral roll.

Advertisement

The ADR's application sought the publication of a list of persons not included in the draft electoral roll and the furnishing of reasons for their non-inclusion.

According to Live Law, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court:

1."It is not bound by the Rules to publish a separate list of persons not included in the draft electoral roll."

2. "It is also not required under the Rules to furnish the reasons for the non-inclusion of persons in the draft Roll."

3. "It has shared with political parties the booth-level list of individuals whose Enumeration Forms were not received."

4. "Persons not included in the draft have the option of submitting a declaration for inclusion."

'No name will be deleted without notice' Earlier on Saturday (August 9, 2025), the Election Commission assured the Supreme Court that deletion of voters’ names in the Bihar draft electoral roll, published on August 1 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, would be done only after issuing prior notice indicating the grounds for the action.

Advertisement

As per The Hindu, the commission said its policy would be adhere to the principles of natural justice by giving voters facing deletion a “reasonable opportunity of being heard and furnishing relevant documents”.

The subsequent order by the competent authority would be “a reasoned and speaking” one.

The Election Commission filed a separate affidavit detailing the measures it has taken to give wide publicity for the SIR exercise to ensure that every voter becomes aware of the process.

The ECI stated that house-to-house visits were undertaken by the BLOs to collect the enumeration forms. To create awareness among persons who are working in other states, wide publicity was given through the publication of Hindi advertisements in 246 newspapers. SMS and social media campaigns were also undertaken.

Advertisement