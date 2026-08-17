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Bihar news: Six dead in 'stampede-like' incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisara

Bihar news: Six dead in 'stampede-like' incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisara

Akriti Anand
Published17 Aug 2026, 08:27 AM IST
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Bihar news: Six dead in 'stampede-like' incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisara

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Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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