Bihar has extended the existing coronavirus restrictions till February 6. During a review of the Covid situation in state, the state health authorities today decided to extend all the existing Covid curbs, chief minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet. “In wake of the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions till 6th February, 2022," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweeted.

The Bihar government had imposed fresh curb in view of a surge in coronavirus cases on January 4. The government order said that pre-school and classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. However, online classes will continue. The guidelines said educational institutions for Classes 9 to 12 will function with 50% capacity. The earlier Covid-related restrictions remained in effect from 6 to 21 January.

कोविड की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए वर्तमान में लागू सभी प्रतिबंधों को 6 फरवरी 2022 तक विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि विशेष सावधानी बरतें एवं सरकार द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 20, 2022

Bihar had recorded 4,063 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, totalling to 7,99,266 cases in the state, the state health department said. Eleven more people also died due to Covid, taking the death toll to 12,156. As of Wednesday, Bihar had the active Covid case tally of 30,481.

Bihar's capital Patna has seen a rise in Covid cases, with Patna recording 999 new infections on Wednesday. Patna's active case tally now stands at 9,619, said the bulletin. So far, 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have also been reported in Bihar.

India logged 317,532 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing its COVID-19 tally to 38,218,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, official data shows.

