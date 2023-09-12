comScore
A group of girl students Tuesday vandalised the vehicle of the block education officer in Vaishali district of Bihar alleging lack of facilities and poor seating arrangement in their school, ANI reported.

A video of the students creating a ruckus has also gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the girls encircling the vehicle of the block education officer and throwing stones on it.

“Students of Girls' High School Mahnar in Bihar's Vaishali created a ruckus and also vandalised a car alleging poor seating arrangments in the school"

The incident took place when the students of Girls' High School in Mahnar of Vaishali district were protesting against poor arrangements at their school. The girls claimed that there were no benches or tables in their classrooms.

Angered by the poor arrangements at the school, the students vandalised the vehicle of Ahilya Kumar, Block Education Officer, Mahnar reported India Today.

Reacting to the incident, Neeraj Kumar, SDO, Mahnar, said the school is taking more admissions than the available capacity.

"The students who did not find a place to sit inside started protesting and blocked a road. We are trying to run the school in two shifts," he told news agency ANI.

Pushpa Kumari, the female police posted at Mahnar, said the students are not ready to resolve the matter peacefully. 

"The students are at fault. Their demands are being fulfilled, but they are not willing to sit and talk. A letter is being written to the education department," India Today quoted her saying.

Meanwhile, the students alleged that when they were protesting against the school administration, a female police slapped some students, which infuriated some students, and they vandalised the education officer vehicle.

