NEW DELHI : The Nitish Government in Bihar is taking all precautions against coronavirus in view of the new variant Omicron, state health minister Mangal Pandey said on Sunday while urging people to follow COVID-19 protocols.

The state health minister said the government is planning to conduct RT-PCR tests of people who have returned to the state from other countries. He said the government has sent all the samples of foreign travellers found Covid-19 positive for genome sequencing.

The minister said the state government is testing all the close contacts of those who have tested Covid-19 positive in the state.

Pandey further said the state government is not only providing information to Centre but also trying to locate those people who have Bihar address on their passports but are not living here anymore. Bihar has reported 37 cases of COVID-19 during the last three days and none of these are of the Omicron variant, the minister further added.

Urging people to get administered both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the health minister asked the public to follow Covid-19 protocols of mask-wearing, social distancing.

Meanwhile, with Kerala reporting its first case of Omicron Covid variant, India's tally reached 38. The country reported five new cases of the new variant today. Till now, 18 Omicron cases have been detected in Maharashtra, 9 in Rajasthan, 3 in Karnataka, 2 in national capital Delhi, and 1 each in 1 Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Earlier, a 40-year-old man from Nagpur had tested positive for the new strain after returning from a country in West Africa.

Chandigarh also reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, revealed the presence of the new variant.

