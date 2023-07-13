Security personnel in Bihar used water cannons, lathi charge to disperse several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against the state government on issue of the posting of teachers in the state.

Some videos also showed that security personnel also used several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesting workers. It was reported that the BJP workers held Vidhan Sabha March against Bihar govt on issue of the posting of teachers in the state.

The march began at Gandhi Maidan and were set to conclude at the gate of the state assembly. "These directions were issued to prevent the participation of teachers in the protest. This shows the dictatorial mindset of the Nitish Kumar government," alleged state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

Earlier today, Marshals evicted a couple of BJP MLAs from the Bihar Assembly on Thursday and also snatched away posters and placards from other members of the opposition party who stood inside the well waving these.

The House was plunged into turmoil no sooner than the proceedings began at 11 am when Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary told Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha that he would not allow him to make any statement until members, inside the well, were asked to return to their seats.

Earlier on 11 July, teaching job aspirants protested in Patna against the government's decision to remove the domicile policy in hiring 1.7 lakh teachers, which would allow people from other states to take part in the process.

Some teachers also participated in the protest. The Education Department has asked the district education officers to identify those teachers.

(With inputs from agecies)