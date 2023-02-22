Bihar Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday took to cycling to reach the secretariat. Yadav was seen sporting his green cap, and in his usual white cotton clothes, cycling to the secretariat flanked by his bodyguard and a bunch of journalists.

“Saw late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in my dreams and took inspiration", Tej Pratap Yadav told reported, defending his decision to cycle to office.

“Use a bicycle to save the environment", the environment minister was heard saying to reporters.

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav rides a bicycle to the secretariat. He says that he saw late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams and took inspiration from him to use a bicycle to save the environment. pic.twitter.com/Zh3EDruEAC — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Last month the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and brother to Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, landed in a pickle when he suffixed 'Yadav' to the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During his address at a public meeting at Kargahar village in Rohtas district on Saturday, the state environment, forest and climate change minister said, “Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' has talked about maximum recruitment in all the departments".

Sensing a slip of tongue, Tej Pratap said, "We all are one. All are descendants of Lord Shri Krishna. Yadav-Madhav-Raghu-Yadu all are the descendants of Lord Ram and Krishna. History tells us that we all are one. This is the reason why 'Yadav' gets suffixed to Nitish Kumar's name."

Notably, RJD leader Bhai Virendra on Friday mentioned Bihar CM's name as Nitish Kumar 'Yadav' during a programme.

His party colleague Tej Pratap Yadav added further grist to speculations by adding the surname 'Yadav' to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bihar has featired in the list of 9 Indian states that among the world's top 50 regions at risk of damage to the built environment due to climate change hazards, according to a new report ‘Gross Domestic Climate Risk’.

The nine Indian states include Bihar (22nd spot), Uttar Pradesh (25), Assam (28), Rajasthan (32), Tamil Nadu (36), Maharashtra (38), Gujarat (48), Punjab (50), and Kerala (52).