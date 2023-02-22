Tej Pratap Yadav cycles to office for environment after Mulayam Singh appears in his dreams | Video
- Saw late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in my dreams and took inspiration. Use a bicycle to save the environment: Tej Pratap Yadav was heard saying
Bihar Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday took to cycling to reach the secretariat. Yadav was seen sporting his green cap, and in his usual white cotton clothes, cycling to the secretariat flanked by his bodyguard and a bunch of journalists.
