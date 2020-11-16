Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar scheduled to be held in Patna today.

The RJD said that it is boycotting the swearing-in ceremony of Kumar as the mandate is against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In a tweet, the RJD said: "The RJD boycotts swearing-in ceremony. The mandate weThe leaders of the NDA legislature party, which had secured a victory in the recently-concluded election in Bihar, had on Sunday met to deliberate on selecting a leader to lead the party. It had named Kumar as the leader of the NDA legislature party thus paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.

