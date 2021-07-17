Bihar to have three new universities each for engineering, medical, sport stream

Bihar to have three new universities each for engineering, medical, sport stream1 min read . 06:35 AM IST
This was among the 21 policy-related issues discussed and approved by chief minister Nitish Kumar at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.
Bihar government has decided to set up three separate universities to regulate the functioning and academic activities of engineering, medical and sports streams.
In another important decision, the state government has decided to reduce the powers of Block Development Officers (BDO) and District Development Commissioner (DDC). The powers of BDO and DDC have been distributed among executive officers of Panchayati Raj or officers of the rank of deputy secretary level.
Apart from this, the state government has decided to release prisoners, whose jail term is due to be completed in the next four months in wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
