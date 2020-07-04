The Bihar government has decided to impose a fine on people who are found to be not wearing masks in public places in the state.

The fine will be of ₹50.

A notification issued by the state health department to this effect on July 3, under the 'Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020', also said that people flouting the norm would be given two masks free of cost to motivate them to wear face covers.

"Wearing a face mask or face cover has been made compulsory (for people at public places or in offices) and ₹50 will be imposed as fine for violating the regulation," Anupam Kumar, the secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, said.

The penalty will be imposed under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), the notification said, adding that respective district magistrates have been entrusted with the job of ensuring proper implementation of the order.

According to the latest numbers there have been a total of 10,954 cases in the state out of which 2,660 are currently active. 8,214 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state, while 80 people have lost their lives.

483 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours according to the latest data.

With Inputs from PTI

