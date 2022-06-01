Following the Centre's refusal to conduct a national caste census, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on June 1 that his administration would conduct a "socio-economic survey of all castes and communities" in the state. After chairing an all-party meeting, Kumar told reporters that the requisite cabinet approval for the massive exercise will be given soon. When asked if there was any opposition to the proposed action, Nitish Kumar stated that "all parties unanimously backed" it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}