A total of five people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Bala village in Lakari Nabiganj of Bihar's Siwan district on Monday, a District Magistrate official said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He informed that all seriously ill patients are currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital of Siwan. “The death toll due to the spurious liquor consumption is likely to be increased," the official said.

So far, police have arrested 16 persons in connection with the Siwan hooch tragedy. However, further investigation is still underway.

The incident came to light days after the Bihar Police recovered illicit liquor bottles hidden in a gutter in Danapur on December 21 last year and the deaths due to its consumption have come to the fore.

More than 50 people lost their lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Bihar's Chhapra, as per ANI reports.

The key man responsible for the Bihar hooch tragedy which caused the death of at least 80 people due to spurious liquor in the state was arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on December 31. The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Saran district of Bihar. He was arrested from Dwarka in southwest Delhi.

The Nitish Kumar-led government has banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar in April 2016. However, cases of spurious liquor consumption are still coming to the fore in the state.

The deaths also caused an uproar both at the state and national levels with opposition leaders attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deaths and he, in turn, reiterating in the assembly "piyoge to maroge". (If you drink you will die).

