Bihar: Toxic liquor consumption claims 5 lives in Siwan1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:47 AM IST
Siwan hooch tragedy: The death toll due to the spurious liquor consumption is likely to be increased in Bihar.
A total of five people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Bala village in Lakari Nabiganj of Bihar's Siwan district on Monday, a District Magistrate official said as quoted by news agency ANI.
