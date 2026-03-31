Bihar tragedy: Stampede at Maa Sheetla Mandir in Nalanda; 8 women feared dead

At least eight women lost their lives and several others sustained injuries on Tuesday after a stampede-like situation broke out during a religious congregation at the Sheetla Temple in Nalanda district, Bihar. The tragedy unfolded as an exceptionally large number of devotees converged on the temple premises for worship, creating conditions of severe overcrowding that ultimately proved fatal for those caught in the crush.
The incident has prompted the immediate deployment of relief and rescue personnel at the site, with operations currently under way to assist the injured and restore order to the area.
Nalanda, a district of considerable religious and historical significance in the state of Bihar, has seen such gatherings draw substantial crowds, particularly during auspicious occasions. Authorities have yet to issue a full accounting of the circumstances that led to the overcrowding, or whether adequate crowd management measures had been in place ahead of the event.
The death toll, which currently stands at eight, may yet rise as rescue operations continue and the condition of the injured is assessed.
Mamata Devi, a devotee, says, "It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata's darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement...An ambulance has reached here. It is so crowded here. Administration is not here."
(This is a breaking story. Please come back for more details)