Bihar train accident: Officials blame engineering fault for North East super-fast train derailment in Buxar
On Wednesday night all the 23 coaches of the superfast train from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminus to Assam’s Kamakhya had derailed near Raghunathpur station, killing four people and leaving 71 injured.
Two days after the North East super-fast train derailed in Bihar’s Buxar district, railway officials on duty claimed the accident may have been caused because of an engineering fault, reported Hindustan Times on 13 October.
