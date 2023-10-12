More than 12 coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night, The Hindustan Times reported citing a railway official. Here are the top ten updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Six passengers lost their lives, as reported by The Hindustan Times citing Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar. Meanwhile, around 100 people have sustained injuries and more than 12 bogies have been derailed, HT reported citing railway sources. Hospitals at Ara, Buxar and Patna including PMCH, AIIMS and IGIMS in the state capital have been asked to keep beds ready for the injured.

2. Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar told PTI that injured passengers have been shifted to local hospitals. Those with serious injuries were rushed to AIIMS, Patna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.“Will find the root cause of derailment," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X, even as he expressed condolences for the loss of lives. The minister said evacuation and rescue operations were completed and all coaches have been checked. “Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to hospital. War room operating," tweeted Vaishnaw.

4. The 23-coach 12506 North East Express had departed the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7:40 am on Wednesday for its nearly 33-hour journey to Kamakhya, about six kilometres away from Guwahati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Five bogies of North East Express derail near Buxar in Bihar

5. "The train was coming at a normal speed but suddenly we heard a loud sound and a plume of smoke rose out of the train. We rushed to see what happened. We saw that the train had derailed and the AC coaches were the most damaged," Hari Pathak, a local resident said.

6. Jagdishpur SDPO Rajiv Chandra Singh said electric wires and poles, and rail tracks have been damaged due to the accident. He said that while some coaches lost balance and fell, none of them overturned due to which there are less casualties. "The technical team can give the details of the cause (of the accident)," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway zone Birendra Kumar told PTI that the accident took place less than half an hour after the train left the Buxar station and was headed for Ara. "The derailment took place near Raghunathpur station where the train does not have a scheduled stoppage," he said.

8. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “I have received the news of the derailment of North East Express 12506 - from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya. We are closely monitoring the situation and are establishing contact with local authorities and other agencies."

9. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav issued a statement saying that the departments of disaster management and health have been asked to take immediate steps to ensure the quickest possible relief to as many people as possible. “I have also spoken to the district magistrates of Buxar and Bhojpur (where Ara is headquartered) with instructions to reach the site at the earliest and speed up relief work. In Sub-Divisional Hospital Jagdishpur and Shahpur Hospital, District Bhojpur, medical officers and other health workers are ready for rescue and relief operations. Ambulances from Rohtas, Buxar and Bhojpur districts have been sent to the spot," Yadav added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. According to a railways official cited by PTI, measures have been put in place to transport the derailed train's passengers to their intended destinations. “Medical teams have been sent to the spot," Deepak Kumar, Inspector, Railway Police Force, told reporters, adding, “We have sent rescue and medical teams to the spot. The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!