Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to be provided to the families of individuals who lost their lives following the derailment of 21 coaches of the North East Express train in Buxar last night, according to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The 12506 North-East Express, which runs from Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam, experienced a derailment at 9:35 PM near Raghunathpur station, located in Bihar's Buxar within the Danapur division of the East Central Railway. This incident resulted in 21 coaches derailing.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities have initiated a high-level inquiry on Thursday into the derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar's Buxar district, PTI reported citing officials.

"A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the reason behind the incident," East Central Railway's chief public relations officer Birendra Kumar said in a statement.

"An ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and ₹50,000 will be given to the injured", he said.

Union Minister of State Choubey said, “It is a terrifying scene. I thank the locals for their support in the rescue operation... Thousands of people left all their work and rushed here to help..."