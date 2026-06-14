Bihar: Train services on Patna outskirts disrupted after youth mob gathered on tracks, police resort to lathi-charge

Railway services on the outskirts of Patna were disrupted after a large group of youths gathered on the tracks late Saturday night, prompting police to resort to tear gas and a lathi-charge to restore order, a senior official said on Sunday.

According to Amresh Kumar, Inspector General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for the East Central Zone, which covers a substantial part of Bihar, the unrest began around midnight at Pataliputra railway station. More than 200 young men, claiming to be candidates appearing for a competitive examination, assembled at the station and protested over the alleged shortage of trains.

"Trains had been ferrying students to various parts of the state for the exams of the Excise Department scheduled on Sunday. The troublemakers alleged that arrangements were inadequate and squatted on the tracks, demanding a special train that could help them reach their destination in time," the IG said.

Kumar said railway authorities were alerted about the unexpected crowd, following which a special train was arranged and reached the station at around 2 am. Despite the additional service, the protesters, who had occupied the railway tracks, refused to leave.

When security personnel attempted to clear the tracks and restore rail movement, some members of the crowd allegedly began pelting stones at the police, triggering a confrontation.

To bring the situation under control and disperse the protesters, police used tear gas shells and carried out a lathi-charge.

"Normalcy was restored at the station, where tight security arrangements are in place, by 3 am. Though, as a last resort, we had to order lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells," he added.

"It appears that many of the young men at the station were anti-social elements who actually wanted to foment trouble so that the exams would get cancelled. Their antics affected traffic on the station where two passenger and a goods train remained stranded for hours. Other trains which had to pass through Pataliputra station, were run on alternative routes till normalcy was restored," the IG said.

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The official added that the RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have coordinated with the Patna Police to identify those responsible for the disturbance and damage to railway property. CCTV footage from the station will be examined as part of the investigation to trace individuals involved in the violence and vandalism.

Patna Zone IG Jitendra Rana told reporters: "Yes, we are in touch with GRP and Railway officials and an FIR will be lodged in connection with the incident. Those involved are being identified with help of CCTV footage and they will be brought to book."