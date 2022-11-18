Bihar: Two labourers died after under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda

At least two labourers died when a four-lane over the road bridge, on which they were working, collapsed in Churaman Bigha Chowk in the Bena police station area of Nalanda district in Bihar. Some labourers are still reported to be buried under the debris.
"Construction of a four-lane over the bridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris," said the Block Development Officer (BDO) who was rushing to the spot. The police teams from nearby police stations also reached the spot to help with the rescue operations.
According to the witnesses, the accident occurred when a big gutter was being placed over the under-construction bridge with the help of a crane machine. The locals blamed the administration for the negligence and expressed concerns about their safety.
"This happened while it was under construction. Who gives the guarantee of safety once it is built," Lallan, a local told the news agency ANI.
Similar incidents were being reported from many states which shows there is no value of the life of a labourer. On Tuesday, four labourers were killed while eight were injured when a speeding car ran over them while they were working in the Jamunia village in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.
"Four labourers were killed on the spot while 13 others, including five passengers of the car, were injured. The condition of the injured labourers is serious," an official said.
On Wednesday, more than 10 labourers lost their lives in a stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. “My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh would be given from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," PM Modi tweeted.
With inputs from agencies.
