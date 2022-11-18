Bihar: Two labourers died after under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda

On Wednesday, more than 10 labourers lost their lives in a stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. “My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh would be given from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," PM Modi tweeted.