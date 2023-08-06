Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the foothills of the Himalayas – that is, in Uttarakhand, northern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Northeast India – over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department said.

This is due to a cyclonic circulation over south Bihar, and because the monsoon trough may change its normal position to north or along the foothills of Himalayas over the next three to four days, IMD added.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh until Wednesday; Uttarakhand until Thursday. Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall may cover Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over northeast Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on Sunday but is expected to reduce thereafter. Similar weather conditions are expected over West Bengal and Sikkim from Sunday to Tuesday and in Bihar and Jharkhand from Sunday to Wednesday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely in Jharkhand on Sunday, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday and Monday, and in Bihar until Tuesday. Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur over the next five days. Meghalaya is expected to get isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

From 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, heavy to very heavy rain, with spells extremely heavy rain in isolated places, was observed over Meghalaya, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh, and there was heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, IMD said.

The weather bureau said it expects subdued rainfall activity over central and Peninsular India in the coming five days.