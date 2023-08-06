Bihar, UP likely see very heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days: IMD1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 05:41 PM IST
This is due in part to a cyclonic circulation over south Bihar, the met department said
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the foothills of the Himalayas – that is, in Uttarakhand, northern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Northeast India – over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department said.
