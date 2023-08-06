Bihar, UP likely see very heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days: IMD

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely in Jharkhand on Sunday, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday and Monday, and in Bihar until Tuesday. Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur over the next five days. Meghalaya is expected to get isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.