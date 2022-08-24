Bihar: Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the assembly

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who belongs to the BJP which now stands stripped of power in the state, left the Legislative House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha announced his resignation on Wednesday. Sinha, who belongs to the BJP which now stands stripped of power in the state, left the House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm. "Bowing before the majority, I resign as speaker," Sinha said.
Sinha announced his resignation after an emotionally charged speech in which he expressed anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.
Earlier, Sinha spoke for nearly 20 minutes, claiming that after the sudden change of government he wanted “to resign on my own" but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved.
"The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision," Sinha said.
The search operation is being carried out at the premises of several senior leaders of the RJD, including MLC Sunil Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim, and Faiyaz Ahmed, and former MLC Subodh Rai, officials said.
Sunil Singh, known to be close to Prasad, yelled from the balcony of his apartment "this is 100% intentional. These people have entered my house without even informing the local police. They are asking me to sign a document".
Singh's wife screamed, "my husband is being victimised because of his loyalties. The CBI will get nothing from our place. I will sue the agency for defamation".
The CBI has named the RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in Railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur in 2008-09 in the case, officials said.
The central agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on September 23, 2021 related to the land-for-jobs scam in Railways.
The candidates were appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by Railway officials and were later regularised "in lieu thereof the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land," according to the agency.
The transfers were made through three sale deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and one in the name of Misa Bharti and two gift deeds in the name of Hema Yadav, the agency alleged.
The 'Mahagathbandhan', which comprises Bihar chief minister's JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.
RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said, "I am hardly surprised. I had, in a tweet last night itself, had spoken of ED, CBI and IT planning their next operation in Bihar."
"Be it ED or CBI, all such raids are carried out to benefit the BJP," alleged RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha.
"Be it ED or CBI, all such raids are carried out to benefit the BJP," alleged RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha.