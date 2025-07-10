Bihar Voter List Row: SC allows EC to continue drive, urges it to accept Aadhaar, voter ID, for enumeration

The Supreme Court on July 10 allowed the Election Commission of India to continue with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The top court, however, asked the poll panel to consider using the Aadhaar card, the Election card, and the ration card as valid documents for voter identification.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, heard the batch of petitions challenging the controversial exercise that began in a poll-bound state on June 25.

The top court has agreed to examine the petitions on July 28 again raising objections to the timing and manner of SIR. The court granted the Election Commission time to file its response by July 21.

“We are of the considered view that the matter needs hearing before the appropriate Court on 28th July 2025. Meanwhile, the counter affidavit will be filed by the election commission within one week from today and the rejoinder if any will be filed before 28th July 2025,” the court said, according to legal news website LiveLaw.

No Interim Order The Court did not pass any interim order in the case, which means the exercise will continue in Bihar as it is. However, it said that it is of the prima facie opinion that in the interest of justice, the Election Commission to also consider including documents like Aadhaar, Ration Card and Voter ID card etc. during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, according to news agency ANI.

“An important question has been raised in these bunch of petitions before this court which goes to the very root of functioning of a republic that is our country. The question is of the right to vote,” the court said.

The petitioners insisted foran interim stay at this stage. “As in any case the draft electoral roll is to be published only on August 1st 2025 and the matter is listed before the court prior to that on 28 July 2025,” the court said.

The poll panel's exercise triggered a political storm. The opposition Congress has dubbed it ‘a rigging attempt’ orchestrated by the Election Commission under instructions from the ruling regime.

At least ten petitions by political parties, individuals, and civil society groups were filed in the Supreme Court against what those opposing it call a ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ exercise.

Election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Congress party, the RJD and civil society group PUCL are among the petitioners who challenged the EC drive in Bihar.

The Election Commission Explains The poll panel has been maintaining that the intensified revision's objective is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, that no ineligible voter is included in the electoral roll, and that complete transparency is introduced in the process of adding or deleting electors in the electoral roll.