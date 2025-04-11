Bihar weather: ‘More than 50’ dead in rain, lightning-related incidents; IMD issues orange alert today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that more than 50 people died in several incidents linked to rain, storm and lightning that struck Bihar on Thursday.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of more than 50 people in various incidents of storm, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse in Bihar. I express my deepest condolences to all the deceased.”

He demanded that the government provide 'proper' compensation to all the affected families. "There is a demand from the Bihar government to provide proper compensation to all the affected families," Yadav posted on X.

The RJD leader also demanded the government to compensate all such farmers who lost their wheat crop due to the sudden rain.

Bihar rain death toll and damage A sudden storm accompanied by heavy rain caused major destruction in Nagwan village in Nalanda and other parts of Bihar on Thursday.

At least 22 people lost their lives in Bihar's Nalanda district, ANI reported. Following incessant rain, a massive Peepal tree collapsed on the Devi Sthan temple, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Of the total casualties, 21 people died as a result of the thunderstorm, while one person succumbed to injuries caused by lightning, District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar told news agency ANI said.

He added that significant damage were also been reported to homes, livestock, and agricultural crops. DM Shubhankar said officials will begin an assessment of property and crop damage on Friday, after which compensation for the same will be provided. Advertisement

"Tomorrow, our team will assess the loss of houses and crops, after which compensation for the same will be provided. Five livestock also died - 3 buffaloes and 2 cows. So, the losses are also being assessed and process of providing compensation is being undertaken...The injured are being provided medical treatment...," he said.

Earlier, an official statement from the Chief Minister Office of Bihar put the death toll at 25.

The statement read, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the death of 18 people in Nalanda, 2 in Siwan, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Darbhanga, 1 in Begusarai, 1 in Bhagalpur and 1 in Jehanabad due to severe storm and lightning...”

"The Chief Minister has declared ex-gratia grants of ₹4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased," the statement added.

The state capital recorded an average of 42.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. Water-logging was also reported on Thursday from several parts of Patna following heavy rain.

On Wednesday, 13 people died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar. Advertisement

Bihar weather today, April 11 The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Bihar. The districts on alert include Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada and Patna.

"Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sithmarhi, Shivihar, Purnajay, Kathihar, East Champaran and West Champaran districts are likely to witness thunderstorm and strong wind," the IMD said in its daily bullitin.

It has also forecast heavy rainfall on Saturday in these districts.