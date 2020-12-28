Bihar wins Digital India Award for aiding 21L stranded workers during Covid

Bihar wins Digital India Award for aiding 21L stranded workers during Covid1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 08:44 AM IST
During the pandemic, the Bihar government took the initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of 21 lakh stranded workers outside Bihar through the Bihar Sahayata Mobile App. For the effort, the state won pandemic category Digital India Awards 2020
The Bihar government's initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, this year for innovative steps in e- governance, an official statement said on Sunday.
More than 21 lakh stranded workers outside Bihar were provided financial assistance through the "Bihar Sahayata Mobile App".
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
United States facing 'four historic crises at once', says Joe Biden2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’6 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code
The Chief Minister Secretariat, the Disaster Management Department besides the National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the state have jointly been chosen as winners in the "pandemic category" Digital India Awards 2020, the statement said.
President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the Digital India Awards to winners on December 30 in New Delhi.
The Digital India Awards, instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India, serve the purpose of bringing to the fore innovative digital solutions and thereby inspiring emulation by all government entities.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.