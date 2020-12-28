This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bihar wins Digital India Award for aiding 21L stranded workers during Covid
1 min read.08:44 AM IST
PTI
During the pandemic, the Bihar government took the initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of 21 lakh stranded workers outside Bihar through the Bihar Sahayata Mobile App. For the effort, the state won pandemic category Digital India Awards 2020
The Bihar government's initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, this year for innovative steps in e- governance, an official statement said on Sunday.
More than 21 lakh stranded workers outside Bihar were provided financial assistance through the "Bihar Sahayata Mobile App".
The Chief Minister Secretariat, the Disaster Management Department besides the National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the state have jointly been chosen as winners in the "pandemic category" Digital India Awards 2020, the statement said.
President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the Digital India Awards to winners on December 30 in New Delhi.
The Digital India Awards, instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India, serve the purpose of bringing to the fore innovative digital solutions and thereby inspiring emulation by all government entities.