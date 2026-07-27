Bihar withdraws FIRs against NEET paper leak protesters, orders release of detainees

The Bihar government has announced that it will withdraw all criminal cases registered against protesters who took part in demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak and release those arrested in connection with the agitation. The decision, outlined in a notification issued by the Home Department on Monday, marks a significant policy shift amid mounting political pressure and sustained student protests across the state.

The notification applies to all legal action arising from incidents that occurred before 6 pm on July 26, 2026. The government said the move is intended to resolve issues stemming from the protests and restore normalcy.

Bihar to withdraw FIRs and legal notices linked to NEET protests According to the notification, the state will begin the process of withdrawing all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with the student protests before the July 26 deadline.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the Bihar government decide to withdraw FIRs against NEET protesters? ⌵ The Bihar government announced the withdrawal of FIRs against NEET protesters in response to mounting political pressure and ongoing student protests, aiming to resolve issues and restore normalcy. 2 What actions will be taken following the withdrawal of FIRs related to the NEET protests? ⌵ Following the withdrawal of FIRs, the Bihar government will also release all individuals arrested or detained in connection with the protests prior to the specified cut-off date. 3 How does the withdrawal of FIRs impact future legal actions against protesters? ⌵ The government assured that no punitive, retaliatory, or adverse legal actions would be taken in the future against individuals involved in the protests, as outlined in their notification. 4 What led to the student protests regarding the NEET examination in Bihar? ⌵ The student protests were triggered by allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination, which participants believed warranted their demonstrations demanding accountability and reform. 5 Should students involved in the protests feel secure after the government's decision? ⌵ Yes, the government's decision indicates that students involved in the protests should feel secure, as no legal actions will be initiated against them, promoting a sense of safety among demonstrators.

The government also said that no punitive, retaliatory or adverse legal action would be taken against individuals who participated in the demonstrations during the specified period.

In addition, it assured that no direct or indirect legal proceedings would be initiated in the future against those covered by the notification.

Arrested protesters to be released The Home Department said all individuals arrested or detained in connection with cases registered before the cut-off date would be released at the earliest.

The announcement effectively reverses the state's earlier legal action against student demonstrators and is expected to ease tensions that have persisted since protests erupted over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Decision follows Opposition pressure The government's announcement came hours after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav issued an ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of all cases against student protesters.

Also Read | CJP Threatens To Resume Protests If Govt Fails To Withdraw FIRs Against Students

In a post on X earlier on Monday, Yadav said the government had been formally informed of the demand and warned that a statewide agitation would begin from 7 am on July 29 if the FIRs were not withdrawn.

The decision is likely to influence the Opposition's next course of action, although it remains unclear whether the proposed protest programme will now be called off.

Bihar Police suspends constable over AK-47 firing during protest Separately, Bihar Police Headquarters issued a statement on the firing incident during the July 25 student protests in Siwan, confirming that the constable who discharged his AK-47 rifle has been suspended and is facing departmental proceedings.

Police said the incident occurred near JP Chowk after bandh supporters allegedly surrounded personnel deployed in the area. According to the official statement, Constable Abhishek Kumar fired four rounds into the air from his AK-47 “to protect lives and government property.”

Also Read | CJP launches legal aid fund website for NEET protesters

Authorities maintained that no protesters were injured in the firing.