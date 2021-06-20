The incident took place on 16 June in the Punpun block of rural Patna
The woman is said to be in stable condition and is under the observation of doctors
A 63-year-old woman in Bihar was administered both Covishield and Covaxin doses in a span of five minutes, according to reports.
The incident took place on 16 June in the Punpun block of rural Patna. The woman, identified as Sunila Devi, is a resident of Awadhpur village and received the jabs at the Beldarichak middle school vaccination camp.
A medical officer from the area has been quoted as saying that the first attempt to vaccinate Devi was withdrawn due to a prick. The nursing staff then located another spot on her arm and vaccinated her with the first dose.
"She presumed that she was vaccinated twice, which is not true at all," the official reportedly said.
Devi is now demanding strict action against the alleged negligence of the camp.
