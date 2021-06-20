A 63-year-old woman in Bihar was administered both Covishield and Covaxin doses in a span of five minutes, according to reports.

The incident took place on 16 June in the Punpun block of rural Patna. The woman, identified as Sunila Devi, is a resident of Awadhpur village and received the jabs at the Beldarichak middle school vaccination camp.

She said that she was were administered a Covishield dose after completing the registration process. She was then asked to wait for five minutes for observation purposes.

Being unaware of the process, she stood in the second queue which was for the Covaxin jab.

Devi has been quoted as saying in reports that she had told the second nurse about the first jab but the nurse insisted that, "another jab will be given in the same hand".

She is said to be in stable condition and is under the observation of doctors. If she continues to experience no adverse events, she will be tested for antibodies after 14 days.

Meanwhile, a team of medical experts have been deployed at the vaccination camp to investigate the incident. They have asked for an explanation from the two nurses who gave the vaccines to Devi.

However, the staff at the vaccination camp has denied any breach of protocols, reports claim.

A medical officer from the area has been quoted as saying that the first attempt to vaccinate Devi was withdrawn due to a prick. The nursing staff then located another spot on her arm and vaccinated her with the first dose.

"She presumed that she was vaccinated twice, which is not true at all," the official reportedly said.

Devi is now demanding strict action against the alleged negligence of the camp.

