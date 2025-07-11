Bihar woman receives voter ID card with Nitish Kumar's photo, netizens say ‘Jai ho Election Commission’

In a bizzarre incident, a Bihar woman named Abhilasha Kumari alleged that she received her voter ID card with Nitish Kumar's photo on it instead of her own. The image of the voter card, shared widely on social media, shows the Bihar CM captured mid-squint in a candid pose.

Kumari, a resident of the Madhepura municipal council, alleged that she received the said voter ID card after a request to update her address. While the update was correct, the 30-year-old was shocked to see the picture box in the document that enables her to vote.

Abhilasha Kumari's husband Chandan Kumar called the incident a case of ‘serious negligence’.

“Everything was fine on the card, but the photo was of Nitish Kumar ji. This reflects the negligence on the government’s part. The face of a sitting Chief Minister on a woman’s voter ID is not a small mistake. It’s laughable, but it’s also a major lapse in the system,” he was quoted as saying by News18.

The couple further complained that Booth Level Officer (BLO) responsible for making further changes to the voter ID card told them to “keep quiet” on the matter.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while the BLO has been asked to submit an answer within a week, as per the report.

Netizens expressed their amusement in the incident with one of them saying, “Jai ho election commission [sic]”.

Another commented, “Gems of Bihar.”

TMC expresses anger The Trinamool Congress on Thursday expressed anger over the issue on Thursday, calling the incident ‘shocking and shameful’, while accusing the Election Commission of doing nothing.

“A shocking and shameful incident has surfaced from Bihar where a woman’s voter ID card in Madhepura district features the face of CM Nitish Kumar instead of her own photograph,” it said in a post on X.

The TMC alleged that there were numerous such reports of erroneous Voter ID cards being issued to people.

“Reports of similar bizarre, erroneous voter IDs are pouring in from across states. And what is @ECISVEEP doing? NOTHING.”

The party's reaction came on the day where the Supreme Court allowed the EC to carry out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to update Bihar's electoral rolls, which has been met with resistance from opposition parties.

“This is serious administrative negligence, if not something more sinister,” the TMC said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party demanded answers from the EC in a six-point series of questions —

1. “How are such blunders happening under your watch”?

2. “How many such faulty voter IDs are currently in circulation”?

3. “Which states are affected the most”?

4. “How many past elections stand compromised because of this”?

5. “What immediate corrective action is being taken”?