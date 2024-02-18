 Bihar-like caste-based survey in Jharkhand soon: CM Champai Soren says ‘Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Hissedari’ | Mint
Bihar-like caste-based survey in Jharkhand soon: CM Champai Soren says 'Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Hissedari'
Bihar-like caste-based survey in Jharkhand soon: CM Champai Soren says 'Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Hissedari'

 Livemint ( with inputs from Agencies )

The CM has directed the personnel department to prepare a draft (SoP for conducting the survey) and place it before the cabinet for approval

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has given the go-ahead for a caste-based survey in the state on the lines of neighbouring Bihar, a senior official said on Sunday.Premium
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has given the go-ahead for a caste-based survey in the state on the lines of neighbouring Bihar, a senior official said on Sunday.

Jharkhand will soon see a Caste Census in the state on the lines of neighbouring Bihar, a senior official said on Sunday asserting that Chief Minister Champai Soren has given the go-ahead for the survey. 

Here's all you need to know about caste-based survey in Jharkhand:

The official informed, ‘CM has directed the personnel department to prepare a draft (SoP for conducting the survey) and place it before the cabinet for approval.’

Vinay Kumar Choubey, principal secretary to the CM, told the news agency PTI, the caste-based survey will be conducted based on data collected between January 7 and October 2 last year

Several departments, including rural and welfare, were considered but the personnel department was finalised for carrying out the survey.

“If everything goes according to the plan, the caste survey would commence just after the Lok Sabha elections," Choubey informed

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, CM Soren said, “Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Hissedari (Bigger the population, bigger the share). Jharkhand is ready."

Jharkhand's ruling JMM-Congress-RJD government legislators have persistently called for a caste-based survey in the state. They also raised the demand several times in the state assembly.

During his recent 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advocated for a caste census.Gandhi had promised a nationwide caste census and the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation if the opposition INDIA bloc formed the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

(with PTI inputs)

Published: 18 Feb 2024, 12:53 PM IST
