Bihar’s airport push: Four projects to put state on India’s aviation map

NEW DELHI: Bihar is gearing up for its most ambitious aviation expansion yet, with new airports, large-scale upgrades, and regional connectivity at the centre of its plan.

The state's chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena, a 1989 batch IAS officer and former coal secretary, in an interview, said the state wants to position itself as a hub for both domestic and international services in eastern India. Better air access, he said, would help attract manufacturers, expand exports, and create jobs.

“In 2005, Bihar had only two operational airports—Patna and Gaya—handling 4,788 aircraft movements a year and around 2.48 lakh passengers. By 2023-24, we reached 29,614 aircraft movements and 42.86 lakh passengers. This is not just about numbers; it’s about connecting people, boosting trade, and opening new opportunities for Bihar’s economy," Meena toldMint.

Darbhanga Civil Enclave, operational since November 2020 under the Centre’s UDAN scheme, has already emerged as a vital link for Mithilanchal and north Bihar, recording 3,335 aircraft movements and over 5.26 lakh passengers in 2023-24.

A new ₹912 crore civil enclave is planned there, with the state providing land worth ₹245 crore to allow for bigger aircraft and direct international flights.

“The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone in October 2024," Meena said.

The expansion aligns with the Centre’s broader infrastructure drive. At a recent Union cabinet meeting, the government approved a new ₹1,507 crore airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan. Nationally, the number of operational airports has more than doubled, from 74 in 2014 to 162 in 2025, while annual passenger traffic jumped from 16.8 crore to 41.2 crore.

Bihar is advancing multiple aviation projects simultaneously, with ₹207 crore sanctioned for land acquisition at Raxaul to develop a brownfield airport by October 2025, and ₹42.37 crore cleared for Birpur Airport in Supaul after pre-feasibility studies found it viable.

A civil enclave at Chunapur airport in Purnia is slated for completion by August 2025, with a private airline bidding to connect six cities, while at Bihta, the Airports Authority of India is investing ₹459.99 crore in a civil enclave designed to handle Airbus A321s and Boeing 737-800s, targeted for late 2027.

Smaller airports are also being revived under UDAN. “We are developing airstrips in Bhagalpur, Valmikinagar, Birpur, Madhubani, Munger, Saharsa, and Muzaffarpur. The state approved this in January 2025, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation gave clearance in February," Meena said, calling these crucial for last-mile connectivity.

The state has also moved to cut airline costs. In June 2025, Bihar slashed VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 29% to 4%. Patna airport alone has since seen a 134% surge in fuel sales, Meena said, adding that the move is expected to bring more flights and tourism.

“Bihar’s aviation growth is no coincidence—it’s the outcome of a clear vision. The next decade will see Bihar emerge as a leading state for both domestic and international connectivity," he said.

Industry experts agree the push could have a wider impact.

“Enhancing aviation, the fastest mode of transport and relatively easier to develop, will not only increase tourist arrivals but also contribute substantially to regional economies and local employment. Places like Bodh Gaya and Nalanda have immense potential and should be marketed abroad," said Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality.

Bihar is a key pilgrimage centre for Buddhist travellers, alongside heritage sites such as Nalanda and Patna Sahib. “Any improvement in the aviation sector would enhance tourist arrivals, which in turn will boost the local economy," said Ravi Gosain, president of Indian Association of Tour Operators.