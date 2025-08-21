Bihar’s airport push: Four projects to put state on India’s aviation map
Summary
From Raxaul to Bihta, Bihar is fast-tracking airport projects worth over ₹700 crore, aiming to boost regional connectivity and attract private airlines by 2027.
NEW DELHI: Bihar is gearing up for its most ambitious aviation expansion yet, with new airports, large-scale upgrades, and regional connectivity at the centre of its plan.
