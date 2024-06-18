Bihar’s Araria Bridge, costing ₹7 crore, yet to be inaugurated, ends in disaster | WATCH

  • On Tuesday, three pillars of the new bridge collapsed in the Bakra river.

Livemint
Updated05:15 PM IST
Araria Bridge collapses in Sikti area. (Screengrab)
Araria Bridge collapses in Sikti area. (Screengrab)(PTI)

A newly constructed bridge on Bakra river in Sikti area of Bihar's Araria district collapsed on 18 June, reported news agency PTI. The bridge was constructed near Padadiya Ghat.

According to the report, the bridge which was constructed at a cost of over 7 crore and was yet to be inaugurated.

On Tuesday, three pillars of the new bridge collapsed in the Bakra river.

Locals allege that the bridge was constructed with low cost materials.

After the bridge collapsed, the team that constructed the bridge and the dministration reached the spot.

The bridge was constructed by the district's rural works department. Sikti MLA VIjay Mandal alleged that the approach road for the bridge was not even completed and pillars were mot made using good materials.

More to follow soon...

Bihar's Araria Bridge, costing ₹7 crore, yet to be inaugurated, ends in disaster | WATCH

