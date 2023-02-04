Bihar's Aurangabad court disposed of 57-yr-old case after finding THIS
All the accused were declared absconders as they did not appear before the court for 46 years.
In Bihar, the Aurangabad court found that all accused persons in a 57-year-old case had died long ago. Hence, it has disposed of the case which had been pending due to non-appearance of the accused persons for a long period of time.
