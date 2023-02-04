In Bihar, the Aurangabad court found that all accused persons in a 57-year-old case had died long ago. Hence, it has disposed of the case which had been pending due to non-appearance of the accused persons for a long period of time.

All the accused were declared absconders as they did not appear before the court for 46 years, said Pranaw Shankar, Secretary of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Shankar stated that the DLSA's interference helped the Aurangabad court to find the truth and put an end to the 57-year-old case which was registered at Kutumba police station in Simari village on November 23, 1966.

The case was pending due to the non-appearance of the accused and passed through various courts for 45 years. After the police failed in producing the accused, the Aurangabad court urged DLSA to find the accused and update the court about their status.

Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) was deputed by an Additional district and sessions judge and DLSA secretary Pranaw Shankar to find the accused. The PLV found that all four accused in the case had died long ago, as per HT reports.

The families of the accused expressed ignorance about the case, hence, the PLV approached the local mukhiya to get the death certificates. He then submitted the death certificates in court after which the case was disposed of.

Following this, the DLSA Secretary informed that district and sessions judge (DJ) Rajneesh Kumar Shrivastav has directed all courts to get the information of long-pending cases updated.