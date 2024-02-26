Ishika Jha from Bhagalpur NIIT bags ₹83 lakh job offer during campus placement
A third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Bhagalpur, Ishika Jha is making waves with an incredible ₹83 lakh per annum job offer from her campus placement.
It is rightly said that if you have a passion to achieve something big in life and you start working in the right direction, you will definitely hit the milestone. Ishika Jha, a tech prodigy from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, has proved this right.
