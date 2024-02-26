It is rightly said that if you have a passion to achieve something big in life and you start working in the right direction, you will definitely hit the milestone. Ishika Jha, a tech prodigy from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, has proved this right.

Jha, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhagalpur is making waves with an incredible ₹83 lakh per annum job offer from her campus placement, reported India Today.

Fuelled by a love for computers and coding since childhood, this girl from a small Haryana town, started writing coding very early. Her passion, dedication and hard work have now paid off and propelled her towards success.

Though the campus placement for BTech final year students of the 2020-24 session in the IIIT- Bhagalpur is yet not finished and she has broken all the past records of the college with an incredible ₹83 lakh job offer.

Jha told LiveHindustan that in the last round of the Google Hackathon, which was actually an ideathon, she was given ‘Environment’ as a topic to do a project. Ishika added that her project on forest fire prediction using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms drove her to the zenith of success. The project earned her top marks and landed her a place among the top 2.5% of applicants.

Jha further said she started preparing for the final year campus selection from BTech First year itself. Giving credit to her seniors for her success in the Google Hackathon, she said they helped her by conducting mock interviews.

The young coder is now indulging in competitive coding and learning web development to boost her technical domain skills.

Jha said it is not her tech skills, but her passion for using technology to solve real-world problems that make her different from others.

Despite not coming from a premium technology institute like IIT, NIT or IIM, Jha's journey challenges norms and proves that talent knows no boundaries.

Professor Pradip Kumar Jain, acting director, IIIT- Bhagalpur said it is not only consistent hard work in the right direction but out-of-the-box thinking which makes a student different from others and gives success. But this requires undying dedication and passion towards the goal.

