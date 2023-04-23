Bihar's Nitish Kumar to meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Amid growing calls for ‘opposition unity’ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to meet with his West Bengal counterpart next week. The Janata Dal (United) chief will also hold a meeting meet with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow tomorrow.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls fast approaching the interactions are likely to focus on the contention topic of 'opposition unity'. Kumar's JDU - formerly allied with the BJP - had broken ranks in in August 2022 to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Since then, he has been at the forefront of Opposition efforts with some even projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate in 2024.

Reports suggest that the meeting between Kumar and Banerjee will take place on Tuesday evening at the latter's Kalighat residence. The development comes soon after the TMC supremo's interactions with a slew of Opposition leaders (including Yadav) and assertions that the party would ‘maintain distance from the Congress’.