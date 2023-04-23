Bihar's Nitish Kumar to meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Bihar's Nitish Kumar to meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is slated to meet his West Bengal counterpart amidst increasing demands for opposition unity. The Janata Dal (United) chief will also meet Smajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow tomorrow.
