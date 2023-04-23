Hello User
Home / News / India /  Bihar's Nitish Kumar to meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Bihar's Nitish Kumar to meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said next-of-kin of people who die due to illicit liquor will have to disclose the source of the illicit liquor to be eligible for the 4 lakh compensation (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is slated to meet his West Bengal counterpart amidst increasing demands for opposition unity. The Janata Dal (United) chief will also meet Smajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow tomorrow.

Amid growing calls for ‘opposition unity’ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to meet with his West Bengal counterpart next week. The Janata Dal (United) chief will also hold a meeting meet with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow tomorrow. 

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls fast approaching the interactions are likely to focus on the contention topic of 'opposition unity'. Kumar's JDU - formerly allied with the BJP - had broken ranks in in August 2022 to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Since then, he has been at the forefront of Opposition efforts with some even projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate in 2024.

Reports suggest that the meeting between Kumar and Banerjee will take place on Tuesday evening at the latter's Kalighat residence. The development comes soon after the TMC supremo's interactions with a slew of Opposition leaders (including Yadav) and assertions that the party would ‘maintain distance from the Congress’.

