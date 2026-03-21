Bihar’s Vikramshila Setu faces collapse after three pillars damaged by currents: Watch video

The Vikramshila Setu, a key bridge in Bhagalpur that connects northern and southern Bihar, is on the verge of collapse after at least three key pillars suffered structural damage. According to reports, the protection structures of pillars 17, 18, and 19 have been damaged, with one pillar’s protective wall collapsing entirely.

Three pillars damaged The protection wall (false wall) that safeguards the pillars of this massive bridge has started collapsing, PTI reported. The protective shield of one of the pillars of the bridge has been completely destroyed, while the walls around two other pillars have been severely damaged, it added.

Local media reports said that the damage was caused by currents in the River Ganga and has become a major safety concern for thousands of commuters who use the bridge every day.

Videos posted on social media showed vehicular movement over Vikramshila Setu continuing unabated despite the risk posed by the damaged walls.

Inquiry ordered Bhagalpur District Magistrate Naval Kishore Choudhary has ordered an inquiry into the condition of the bridge.

"We will inquire about the issue, and whatever action is needed, following the inquiry will be taken after consulting the concerned department. We will also call the expert team and take further action on their recommendations," Choudhary told PTI.

Vikramshila Setu The Vikramshila Setu was inaugurated in 2001 and links NH 33 and NH 31. The 4.4 km long bridge also connects Bhagalpur to Purnia and Katihar.

Constructed at a cost of ₹838 crore, the Vikramshila Setu is the 6th-longest bridge over water in India.

Also Read | Bihar bridge collapses due to flooding in Bhagalpur river | Watch video

Opposition attacks Bihar government Reacting to reports of the key bridge being damaged, Congress MLA Ajit Sharma said the Bihar Government has failed to address the issue, despite being reminded about it repeatedly.

“We had written letters about it earlier as well. Now the pillars of the bridge and the protection wall around them are getting damaged. If this damage continues, the bridge could be in serious danger, and lakhs of lives could be at risk. But the Bihar government is still not paying attention to it,” he said.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also hit out at the government while recalling the past instance of bridge collapses in Bihar.

“Let's make a list of how many bridges have collapsed in the last few years... Actually, the bridge didn't collapse... this is corruption, and no one will discuss it... If we were in government, it would have become a topic of debate 24/7,” Jha told ANI.