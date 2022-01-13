At least three people died and over 10 people were injured when 12 coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni area of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

As per the India railways, DRM and ADRM have been rushed to the site, along with accident relief train and medical van. The railways has also launched an inquiry into the trail derailment incident. To help to those affected with the accident, the railways has issued helpline numbers.

These are:

Railway helpline numbers: 03612731622, 03612731623, and 03564-255190

Helpline number of Guwahati:

Patna junction - 9341506016

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn - 7388898100

Danapur 7759070004

Sonpur 9771429999

TV footage showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

The accident occurred around 5 pm in an area under Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Railways has announced ex-gratia relief of ₹5 lakh for the kin of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for severely injured, and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed it an “unfortunate" incident, and said he's “personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations".

He said he has spoken with PM Narendra Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations.

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment | I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/6Rpgb8Gzg9 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

“I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

